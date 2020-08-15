Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dhoni averaged 38.09 in Tests, 50.57 in ODIs and 37.60 in T20s

India legend and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni says he has retired.

Dhoni, 39, led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," he wrote on Instagram. external-link

Dhoni, who made his India debut in 2004, scored 10,773 one-day international runs - the 11th highest tally in history - in 350 games. He also played 90 Tests and 98 T20s.

Wicketkeeper Dhoni scored 4,876 Test runs and guided India to the top of the International Cricket Council rankings before retiring from the longest form of the game in 2014.

Appointed India captain in 2007, he led India in 200 ODIs and 72 T20s, the only player to captain in more than 50 matches in each of the three formats.

