Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England beat West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on 1 March

The England and Wales Cricket Board is in talks with West Indies over a potential women's series next month, with South Africa's tour in doubt.

The Proteas are due to play two Twenty20s and four one-day internationals in England in September.

However, coronavirus restrictions in South Africa may prevent them touring.

There has been no women's international cricket in England this summer after limited-overs series against India in June and July was cancelled.

England's players are currently in a training camp in Derby.

West Indies are understood to be keen to replace South Africa, if several hurdles can be overcome.

Borders are currently closed in some Caribbean countries because of coronavirus, and many West Indies players are not in full training.

An ECB statement read: "Throughout this period ECB has had discussions with a number of boards about the possibility of playing women's international cricket in a bio-secure environment using the model developed for men's international cricket.

"Discussions continue and we remain committed to hosting women's international cricket this summer."

The England men's team will play six Tests, six one-day internationals and six Twenty20s in a revised summer schedule.

Earlier this summer, West Indies' men became the first international sports team to play in the UK since lockdown when they played a three-Test series against England.

England's women have not played a competitive game since beating West Indies in the World T20 in Australia on 1 March.

The Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy - the new 50-over domestic women's competition - will take place from 29 August to 26 September.