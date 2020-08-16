Ian Holland (centre) has already returned career-best bowling figures of 6-39

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day two): Surrey 130-8: Evans 65; Holland 6-39 Hampshire: Yet to bat Hants (2 pts), Surrey (0 pts) Scorecard

Ian Holland secured his maiden first-class five-wicket haul but Hampshire's dominance was thwarted by rain at Arundel in the Bob Willis Trophy.

All-rounder Holland, who had taken four wickets on the first day, added Laurie Evans and Gus Atkinson to his total to take his figures to 6-39.

Sussex loanee Evans scored his first half-century for Surrey since 2010 but his side remained in trouble on 130-8 as rain only allowed 16 overs on day two.

Holland has had a unique cricketing career. He was born in Wisconsin in the USA, brought up in Australia, played age-group cricket for Victoria, was released then secured another contract by winning reality TV show Cricket Superstar - where he was judged by Aussie great Allan Border.

He played once for the Victoria state side in the Sheffield Shield before being picked up by Hampshire in 2017 - for whom he has batted throughout the order in 36 matches - and earned an international bow for the USA last year.

Holland was forced to wait to make the morning breakthrough as Evans and Jamie Smith continued their partnership, with conditions slightly less conducive for similar movement to the opening day.

Evans, back at Surrey on a short-term loan, had returned with a solid 41 against Essex last week but went one better to post his first first-class half-century for the county for a decade.

After 11 morning overs, Holland did make a breakthrough when Evans, who needed 64 balls for his adventurous fifty, was lbw for 65. Evans had added 84 with Smith, and was quickly followed back to the boundary edge.

Tom Scriven, on his first-class debut, found lovely movement away from Smith to take the outside edge, through to Lewis McManus - Scriven's maiden professional wicket.

Atkinson was Holland's sixth victim when he was leg before - with the covers coming on four balls later and lunch taken 45 minutes early.

The rain continued, and got heavier, throughout the early afternoon to force umpires Ben Debenham and Billy Taylor to abandon play at 14:20 BST.

Hampshire all-rounder Tom Scriven:

"The rain was on the forecast but it is still frustrating. It is a shame that a lot of this game has been taken out by the weather.

"It was a great feeling to get my first first-class wicket and was an important one in the circumstances of the game. It was a nice ball. It had a bit of late shape and it got him driving which is what I wanted him to do.

"I thought I bowled nicely. First game and first spell there were a lot of enjoyable nerves. And Dutchy [Holland] bowled beautifully to get his wickets."

Surrey batsman Laurie Evans:

"It felt great. This club is where I started and means a lot to me. It feels different to back then but it's nice to come back, play for Surrey and get an opportunity in red-ball cricket.

"Hampshire deserve credit. They bowled well and put the ball in the right areas and there is a bit of lateral movement off the wicket and a bit of low bounce.

"It isn't easy to bat but me and Smithy just tried to apply ourselves and put the bad balls away. Smudge at the other end was soaking up the pressure and deserves a lot of credit."

Match report supplied by PA Media.