Somerset's former Worcestershire wicketkeeper Steven Davies has gone past 50 four times in first-class cricket at Edgbaston, twice before having gone to three figures

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 121: Abell 3-4, C Overton 3-17 Somerset 214-6: Davies 56*; Hannon-Dalby 3-68, Bresnan 2-47 Somerset (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (2 pts) by 93 runs with 4 wickets remaining Scorecard

Somerset remain well on course for a third successive Bob Willis Trophy win despite being held up by rain against Warwickshire on day two at Edgbaston.

On a murky day in Birmingham, rain wiped out the first session completely and interfered with the second and third so that 55 overs were lost.

But Somerset dodged the showers to reach 214-6 - a lead of 93.

Steven Davies led the way with an assertive unbeaten 56 from 85 balls to give his side a significant advantage.

The 34-year-old former Worcestershire, Surrey and England one-day international wicketkeeper fully capitalised upon the skills shown by their bowlers in dismissing the home side for 121 on the first day.

After rain prevented play in the morning, Somerset resumed after an early lunch on 80 for two and did not add to their overnight score before James Hildreth, having added just a single from 43 minutes of toil, pulled Tim Bresnan to Alex Thomson at mid-wicket.

Olly Hannon-Dalby held the Warwickshire bowling together in familiarly big-hearted fashion. The Yorkshireman collected his third wicket of the innings when former Bears academy player Tom Banton was adjudged lbw, somewhat harshly as the ball appeared to be missing leg stump.

Tom Abell then fell to Craig Miles for 41 when he feathered a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess. That left Somerset on 130 five, just nine ahead but Davies and Craig Overton added 61 in 15 overs.

The latter was pinned lbw by Bresnan for 25 but Lewis Gregory offered Davies further support in an unbroken stand of 23 before bad light and drizzle closed in for the final time.

Warwickshire first team coach Jim Troughton:

"It is disappointing that we haven't made the runs that we should have, so we are on the back foot. Now with this kind of lead for Somerset it's going to make it difficult for us.

"We have to make sure whatever score they get, they get slowly and take time out of the game and then we need to acquit ourselves far better with the bat.

"Matt Lamb was struck on the big toe and the scans revealed there is a crack across joint. It's pretty painful and he's in a boot at the moment and icing it."

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"It was a challenging day for the groundstaff and umpires but we are in a good position, 100 ahead with wickets in hand on a pitch which is still offering something to bowlers.

"We saw in the last session that Tim Bresnan was still getting some movement so hopefully that will be the case when we bowl again.

"Steven Davies batted superbly. He has done all season and he batted really well here last year, opening the batting and scoring a century, so Edgbaston is a happy hunting ground for him."

Match report supplied by PA Media.