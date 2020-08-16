Worcestershire's Riki Wessels was forced to leave Northants in 2010 due to visa issues

Bob Willis Trophy, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Worcestershire 219: Wessels 88, Cox 39, Haynes 38; Muzarabani 4-29, Buck 3-67 Northamptonshire 90-4: Barnard 2-12 Northants 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Riki Wessels gave Worcestershire the upper hand on a rain-hit day two against former county Northamptonshire.

After the Pears resumed on 93-5, Wessels made 88 in 78 balls to haul his side to 219 at Wantage Road.

Wessels put on a stand of 128 for the sixth wicket with Ben Cox (39) before the visitors lost their last five wickets for seven runs in 30 balls.

But they hit back to take four scalps of their own as Northants closed on 90-4 after rain took out the last session.

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle told BBC Radio Northampton:

"They got off to a flier, Riki Wessels took it to us and we didn't have enough answers.

"Over the three games so far we've done well as bowling unit until someone has got after us. We've been working on being smart, setting the right fields and staying relentless in the areas we're hitting.

"But we broke the partnership and Blessing hit his straps and looked very threatening. I was impressed with the line he bowled. It was an attacking line and he didn't bowl too straight. He's always going to get bounce because he's so tall."

Worcestershire batsman Riki Wessels told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was either try and survive and hang around or chance your arm and try and knock them off their lengths. That's what I did and it worked.

"At 80-5, 200 was a long way away. But then to get to where we did, we were looking at 240-250 and it was disappointing to lose the tail so cheaply.

"It's a quick moving game here. You have to make sure you're in the game for as long as possible and come out the right side of the result."

Match report supplied by PA Media.