Matthew Maynard's Glamorgan have not played in Wales in almost 11 months

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one): No play between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire Scorecard

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire were frustrated by rain on day one of their Bob Willis Trophy match in Cardiff.

It was scheduled to be the first day's professional cricket action in Wales for nearly 11 months.

But heavy morning rain and a lunchtime downpour, aggravated by the lack of drying conditions, meant there was no play.

Umpires Jeff Evans and Ian Blackwell called it off after a tea-time inspection.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Carlson, Root, Cooke (c,wk), Cullen, C Taylor, Douthwaite, Wagg, Bull, Van der Gugten, de Lange, Carey.

Gloucestershire (from): Charlesworth, Dent (c), Van Buuren, G Hankins, Higgins, Hammond, Lace, J Taylor, Roderick (wk), Scott, Smith, Shaw, M Taylor, Payne.