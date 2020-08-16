The covers remained on for most of the day in Leeds

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 288-4: Malan 153*, Tattersall 64* Derbyshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 2 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard

Dawid Malan moved from 145 to 153 not out during the only over possible on day two of his competitive home debut as Yorkshire and Derbyshire were frustrated by the weather at Emerald Headingley.

Rain and bad light is threatening to ruin this third round Bob Willis Trophy clash between the two teams at the top of the North Group.

Derbyshire lead the way by four points in the bid for top spot, but Yorkshire have had the better of play so far in advancing to 288-4 from a total of 79 overs.

Left-arm paceman Michael Cohen bowled the only over of the day, which was initially delayed until 15:00 BST due to rain.

Malan pulled and cut him for two boundaries, the second of which brought up a sublime 150 off 185 balls, including 23 fours and a six.

Almost immediately, umpires Peter Hartley and James Middlebrook took the players off for bad light. Shortly afterwards it started raining, and play was called off for the day at 16:50.

Malan and Jonny Tattersall, who was stuck at the non-striker's end on 64 not out, have shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 182.

It is likely that Yorkshire's first priority at the start of day three will be to get the 112 runs they need in 31 overs to reach 400 and claim the maximum five batting bonus points.

Derbyshire need five wickets in that time to secure three bowling points.

With only the two best placed group winners advancing to next month's five-day final at Lord's, bonus points could easily be a deciding factor come the end of the five-game group stage.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale:

"Dawid's played well. It's the sort of innings and the reason why we signed him - you lose a couple of quick wickets and your experienced player plays the situation nicely.

"This Derby attack, it's quite young and inexperienced. I felt if we could defend our stumps, they would give us balls to hit. He looked really fluent and latched onto anything that was wide or full.

"It's hard to know how we'll play it from here. It just depends on how much time we lose moving forwards. The forecast looks a bit mixed."

Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton:

"It's all about point collection now. We have to get as many as we can out of the game. We started the contest four points ahead of Yorkshire, both sides having won both of their games. So for us it's trying to get a few more wickets before the 110-over mark and then get as many batting points as we can.

"Trying to force a result is going to be quite difficult, especially as the forecast for the next two days is not brilliant either. It's due to rain from 8pm tonight until about three weeks' time.

"When Dawid Malan got in, I thought we let him get in a bit too easy. You have to be tough on good players when they first come in. Once he got in, he played extremely well and put us under pressure."

Match report supplied by PA Media.