Jack Burnham was dismissed by Leicestershire seamer Will Davis

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 227-6: Bedingham 96, Lees 64 Durham: Yet to bat Leics 1 pt, Durham 2 pts Scorecard

Rain and bad light meant only 22.3 overs were possible on an entertaining second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match between Leicestershire and Durham.

Despite the limited action at the Fischer County Ground, there was still room for 51 runs and three wickets to fall.

The morning was lost to the weather but Durham quickly lost the wicket of opener Alex Lees when play got under way at 13:00 BST.

Lees could only add two runs to his overnight score of 62 when he edged Leicestershire seamer Tom Taylor to wicketkeeper Harry Swindells.

Jack Burnham came in and hit six boundaries during an unbroken partnership of 43 with Gareth Harte before bad light closed in and the umpires called for an early tea.

Play resumed after tea but Burnham edged a Will Davis out-swinger to second slip, where Colin Ackermann took a neat catch low to his left, for 31.

Harte followed two balls later, edging a fine Gareth Griffiths delivery to Swindells for 17 before the weather set in for the rest of the second day.

