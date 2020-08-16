Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rain persisted throughout day two at Trent Bridge

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 268-2: Duckett 116, Slater 111* Lancashire: Yet to bat Notts 2 pts, Lancs 0 pts Scorecard

No play was possible on the second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire at Trent Bridge.

Umpires Tim Robinson and Paul Baldwin made five inspections before play was finally abandoned at 16:30 BST.

The weather forecast for the next two days is not particularly promising.

But it is hoped that at some stage Nottinghamshire will resume on 268-2 in their first innings, with Ben Slater on 111 not out and Joe Clarke on four.

Notts have lost both their first two Trophy North Group qualifying games, while Lancs went into this week's round of fixtures lying third in the table.

Match report supplied by PA Media.