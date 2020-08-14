Last updated on .From the section Cricket

By Matthew Henry BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl

Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three of five) Pakistan 223-9: Abid 60, Rizwan 60*, Anderson 3-48, Broad 3-56 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

More bad weather delayed the start of the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Bad light and light rain prevented play beginning at the scheduled start time of 11:00 BST.

Only 86 overs of a possible 180 were bowled over the first two days as Pakistan reached 223-9, with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60.

England lead 1-0 in the three-Test series.

Bad weather is forecast for the rest of the Test, meaning a draw is now the most likely result.

The third Test begins on Friday, also at the Ageas Bowl.