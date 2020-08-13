Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Sam Curran says he gets goosebumps playing alongside England's record wicket-taker James Anderson.

Anderson moved to 592 Tests wickets with 2-35 on day one of the second Test as England held Pakistan to 126-5.

After returning match figures of 1-97 in the first Test, Anderson denied speculation that he could retire and described the suggestion as unfair.

Curran, 22, said the 38-year-old "proved everyone wrong" with his performance at the Ageas Bowl.

"I was pretty surprised there were people talking about that," Curran said. "His numbers and wickets sum him up."

Anderson, playing his 155th Test, needs eight wickets to become the first fast bowler to 600 in Tests.

He trapped Shan Masood lbw for one in the third over and broke a 72-run stand for the second wicket by having captain Azhar Ali caught at second slip for 20.

"He is obviously England's best bowler and leading wicket-taker," Curran said.

"He is such a world-class bowler. It is pretty amazing to just try to and keep learning from him.

"It could even be this game he gets 600, who knows."

Curran, who was preferred to Jofra Archer in Southampton after being overlooked for the three-wicket win at Emirates Old Trafford, removed opener Abid Ali for 60 in figures of 1-23 fro 10 overs.

His wicket was one of three late in the day's play that saw Pakistan slip from 102-2 to 120-5 after winning the toss, although Babar Azam remains unbeaten on 25.

"To finish the day 126-5 is great for us," Curran said. "It was a great comeback. Everyone bowled really well.

"Babar is their big player so we will try to get him. We will try to take advantage of the first hour and get some big runs."