Tom Lace's 2019 season came to a premature end when he broke a finger while batting in August

Gloucestershire have signed batsman Tom Lace on a deal until the end of the 2023 campaign.

The 22-year-old had signed a new deal with Middlesex in December, however they have agreed to release him from his contract.

Lace scored 835 runs in Division Two in 2019 for Middlesex and Derbyshire, where he spent time on loan.

"I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running and helping the team to more success," Lace said.

He told the club website: "Bristol is a brilliant city and Gloucestershire is a county full of hungry and talented young players. I'm hugely grateful to everyone at the club for the opportunity to be a part of that."

Lace averaged 43.33 for Derbyshire last season and scored more than 50 runs on seven occasions.

He also scored three centuries in a breakout campaign which also saw him score 125 against Gloucestershire.

"Last season we saw first-hand, when he played for Derbyshire, how good a batsman he is and now we look forward to him scoring runs for Gloucestershire," head coach Richard Dawson said.

"He's a very talented young batsman with a great work ethic and he will be a great addition to the changing room."