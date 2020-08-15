Essex seamer Jamie Porter took both Sussex wickets to fall on day one at Hove

Bob Willis Trophy, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 93-2: Salt 57; Porter 2-36 Essex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Phil Salt made 57 before becoming Jamie Porter's second victim as Sussex reached 93-2 on a rain-affected first day against Essex.

Play did not get under way until 14:30 BST because of a wet outfield, then drizzle and bad light returned after tea.

Only 30 overs had been bowled when umpires Ian Gould and Mark Newell called off play at 18:00 BST.

Opener Salt had been put down at gully by Dan Lawrence on 32 and looked like making South Group leaders Essex pay as he reached his third half-century of the season.

But Porter, who had already removed Tom Haines for 14, picked up a second wicket after switching ends when Salt was well taken low down at second slip by Simon Harmer after facing 82 balls and hitting 11 fours.

It could have been an even more productive session for Porter, but umpire Newell turned down appeals for a caught behind when neither Harry Finch or Tom Clark had got off the mark.

In overcast, muggy conditions there was no surprise when Essex chose to bowl first, but there was surprisingly little movement through the air for the Essex pace bowlers as Salt and Haines added 38.

Haines had looked solid in making 14, including two boundaries in an over when Matt Quinn went round the wicket to the left-hander, but he wasted an hour of careful reconnaissance by driving expansively at a ball he could easily have ignored and Harmer held a sharp chance at waist height.

Porter had just switched to bowling down the slope after four unproductive overs from the Sea End during which Salt twice drove him down the ground for four.

Salt was quick to punish any bowler who pitched short, pulling Matt Quinn to the boundary after he had replaced Aaron Beard.

Salt showcased impeccable timing when he clipped Quinn through midwicket to bring up his half-century with his 10th four and drilled the next ball back past the bowler for another handsome boundary before Porter struck.

Harmer bowled three overs of probing off-spin before tea with Finch driving him through the offside for a boundary as he reached 20 not out.

Essex fast bowler Jamie Porter:

"I always feel I bowl with better rhythm when I come up the hill at Hove but there was a bit more bounce at the other end. When the floodlights came on the ball started to react quite a bit. The overhead conditions are going to play a big part.

"I was very impressed with Phil Salt. It's the first time I have played against him in red-ball cricket and not many balls don't come off the middle of his bat. He's got shots all around the wicket and he backs himself, even when the ball is doing a bit. His fearlessness is impressive."

Report supplied by PA Media.