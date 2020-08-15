Last updated on .From the section Counties

Play was abandoned for the day at 15:30 BST

Bob Willis Trophy, The Spitfire Ground (day one): Middlesex 22-1 Kent: Yet to bat Scorecard

Bad light and persistent heavy rain restricted play to just 57 balls on the opening day of Kent's Bob Willis Trophy game with Middlesex at Canterbury.

After winning the toss, Kent, who decided to bowl first in overcast conditions, made their first breakthrough after 4.4 overs.

Matt Milnes, following through off his own bowling, snaffled a bat-pad catch that looped up off the front pad and via the inside edge of Max Holden's bat to make it 11-1.

With the floodlights shining, rain stopped play after 9.3 overs forcing umpires Nigel Llong and Neil Bainton to invite the players to take an early lunch with the visitors on 22-1.

Bad light and drizzle had already delayed the start to the match by 75 minutes with the loss of its first 11 overs. Despite a brief abatement to the showers and an umpires' inspection at 14:45 BST, the clouds and rain soon returned forcing play to be abandoned for the day at 15:30 BST.

Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins was withdrawn from the match and put in isolation after potentially being exposed to coronavirus.

Kent opted against giving a debut to Nathan Gilchrist, their loan signing from Somerset, electing instead to give Fred Klaassen only his third first-class appearance. Milnes also returned under rotation to replace Harry Podmore.

However, Kent's double-century maker from last week, Jordan Cox, missed out after a breach of club Covid-19 protocols forced him to self-isolate for a week.

He was replaced by Joe Denly following his release from England's bio-secure Test bubble. Heino Kuhn was given leave of absence to be with his wife Trudie for the birth of their first child.

Report supplied by PA Media.