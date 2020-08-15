Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nathan Buck removed both Worcestershire openers

Bob Willis Trophy, County Ground, Northampton (day one): Worcestershire 93-5: Haynes 38; Buck 3-31 Northants: Yet to bat Northants 1 pt, Worcs 0 pts Scorecard

Nathan Buck put Northamptonshire on top with three wickets as Worcestershire were reduced to 93-5 on a rain-shortened first day of their Bob Willis Trophy match.

Buck returned to the home team's bowling line-up as one of five changes with their rotation policy continuing and he grasped a rare opportunity to lead the attack.

He struck twice in his opening spell after Worcestershire contested the toss but were given what they wanted as Adam Rossington chose to field.

Buck produced deliveries that held their line from around off stump to have Jake Libby well held by Alex Wakely at second slip for a seven-ball duck before Daryl Mitchell, on seven, was squared up and caught by Gareth Berg.

Tom Fell also fell in the opening session, lazily clipping Blessing Muzarabani to Ben Curran at square leg.

Buck returned after lunch and broke a developing partnership of 41 between Jack Haynes and Brett D'Oliveira 12 balls into the afternoon. Haynes, on 38, was a little tentative to play forward and lost his off stump.

Until then, 19-year-old Haynes - playing just his eighth first-class match - had settled well with five boundaries.

But his departure was swiftly compounded by his partner D'Oliveira also falling with the score on 84. D'Oliveira, having smartly on-driven Buck in reaching 24, went to hook Berg and top-edged a catch to Curran at square leg.

Muzarabani was among the five changes by made Northamptonshire from the side beaten by Somerset with Wakely and Richard Levi playing their first games of the season. Worcestershire swapped Josh Tongue for Charlie Morris from their XI who drew with Glamorgan.

Report supplied by PA Media.