Ben Slater will resume his innings on Sunday on 111 not out

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day one): Notts 268-2: Duckett 116, Slater 111* Lancashire: Yet to bat Notts 2 pts, Lancs 0 pts Scorecard

Centuries by Ben Slater and Ben Duckett ensured that Nottinghamshire dominated the first day of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Lancashire at Trent Bridge.

By the time bad light ended play 18.4 overs early the home side were 268 for two with Slater 111 not out and Joe Clarke unbeaten on four.

However, the centre-piece of the day was the 178-run partnership between Slater and Duckett, a stand which has left Steven Mullaney's team well placed to post a formidable total in this game after perhaps their best three sessions of a truncated season.

Slater, who made a career-best 172 against Lancashire just 12 days before while on loan with Leicestershire, reached his second century in five innings off 194 balls, 14 of which he had hit to the boundary.

But the opener was nothing like as fluent during the afternoon - he had reached his fifty off 63 deliveries before lunch - and it was left to Duckett to push the score along with his typical sweeps and cuts during a second session when Lancashire's bowlers went wicketless.

The former Northamptonshire batsman reached his fifty off 69 balls with seven fours, although he was nearly caught when edging Tom Bailey to the right of Keaton Jennings at second slip.

However, four balls after Slater reached three figures, Duckett achieved the same landmark off 139 balls with 16 fours when he clipped Bailey to the fence at square leg.

Four overs later Duckett was leg before wicket for 116 when playing across the line to Bailey but these first two and a bit sessions will have been very welcome to Mullaney's team, who were asked to bat first on a rather cloudy morning.

The home batsmen will now look to post a large total and bat only once in a game which seems likely to be interrupted by rain over the next three days.

The only batsman to be dismissed in the morning session was the former Lancashire opener, Haseeb Hameed, who put on 78 in nearly 90 minutes with Slater and had made 22 when he was leg before wicket to George Balderson when trying to work a good length ball to leg.

That success apart, Lancashire's pace bowlers failed to make the most of the conditions, with Luke Wood so far wicketless on his return to the county he left last autumn.

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater:

"I had a good couple of weeks with Leicestershire. It was nice to get an opportunity to go out on loan and I'm thankful for the opportunity.

"I got time at the crease in that first game and it's stood me in good stead. It looks like I enjoy playing against Lancashire. If you'd offered me two hundreds against Lancashire two weeks ago I'd have snapped your hand off.

Fellow Nottinghamshire centurion Ben Duckett:

"It's obviously nice to score a hundred, my first here at Trent Bridge. I got a bit of luck early on and it was pleasant to cash in and make them pay.

"I've been working all winter with the coaches and I've just had to stick to my strengths and believe success will come. I'm so happy it has."

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas:

"It was a very tough day and a bit disappointing to be honest. We expected a bit more when we won the toss and and opted to bowl first

"With a fresh pitch and the quality of our bowlers in the overhead conditions we thought it was best to bowl first.

"But it didn't work out for us and the Nottinghamshire guys batted well."

Report supplied by PA Media.