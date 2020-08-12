Laura Marsh, 33, calls time on cricket career

Marsh (centre, in action for the Surrey Stars) also played for Kent, Sussex, Sydney Sixers, NSW Breakers and Otago Sparks

Former England off-spinner Laura Marsh has announced her retirement from cricket at the age of 33.

Marsh, who won the Women's World Cup in 2009 and 2017, had ended her international career in December.

She was to play for Oval Invincibles in the first Women's Hundred, before the tournament was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the cancellation of The Hundred this year, I feel it is the right time to hang up the boots," she tweeted.

"I am fortunate to have made some lifelong friends and memories over the years. I am excited for the next chapter and look forward to giving back to the game that has given me so much."

Marsh, who began her England career as a seamer before switching to spin, also won the Women's World T20 in 2009, and played in victorious Women's Ashes sides in 2008 and 2013.