Lewis Hill: Leicestershire wicketkeeper batsman extends deal until 2021

Lewis Hill has taken 136 catches and completed five stumpings for Leicestershire in all formats

Wicketkeeper/batsman Lewis Hill has extended his deal with home county Leicestershire, which takes him to the end of the 2021 campaign.

Hill came through the Foxes' age group system and has featured in all formats of the game, making his first-class debut against Kent in 2015.

The 29-year-old has 1,459 first-class runs, with his best score of 126 coming at Surrey in only his second match.

He has amassed 846 List A runs, plus to 502 in T20 cricket.