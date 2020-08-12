Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire all-rounder named captain for T20 Blast

Jack Taylor has hit 928 runs for Gloucestershire in Twenty20 games, with a strike rate of 148.48

Gloucestershire have named all-rounder Jack Taylor as captain for this summer's Vitality Blast.

The 28-year-old, a graduate of the club's academy, takes over from Australian batsman Michael Klinger, who retired following last summer's T20 competition.

"I know that I have big shoes to fill following on from Maxy's leadership," Taylor told Gloucestershire's website.

"But I am excited for the challenge and opportunities that lie ahead."

Taylor has hit 928 T20 runs with a strike rate of 148.48 and taken 26 wickets.

Gloucestershire reached the knockout stages of the competition in 2019, but their best performance came in 2007 when they lost to Kent in the final.

"It's a very exciting time for the club having Jack Taylor take over the Vitality Blast captaincy," head coach Richard Dawson said.

"He is one of the more senior players in the squad and now has the chance to lead the team and create something of his own."