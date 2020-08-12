Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Finals Day on 26 September, venue to be decided

Western Storm, the 2019 Super League winners, will be one of the eight teams in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board has yet to finalise a venue for Finals Day in the new Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy women's competition.

The 50-over competition will begin on Saturday, 29 August with the final on Saturday, 26 September.

It replaces the 20-over Kia Super League, which ran for four years, with Finals Day at Hove.

Eight teams will compete in the Trophy, in two groups of four, compared to only six in the Super League.

Baroness Heyhoe Flint led England to the World Cup in 1973 and is regarded as a trailblazer for women's cricket.

She captained England between 1966 and 1978 and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010. She died in 2017.

"Rachael's determination to give women's cricket the platform it deserves is a legacy that must endure through these difficult times as we continue the journey to professionalise the women's game," said England and Wales chief executive Tom Harrison.

"This summer's tournament will be another important step on that path."

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy groups

North: Central Sparks, Lightning, Northern Diamonds, Thunder

South: South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, Western Storm

Full fixture list (all times BST)

Saturday 29 August: Sunrisers v Southern Vipers (Chelmsford, 10:30), Central Sparks v Northern Diamonds (Edgbaston, 10:30), Lightning v Thunder (Trent Bridge, 10:30), South East Stars v Western Storm (Beckenham, 10:30)

Monday 31 August: Western Storm v Southern Vipers (Bristol, 10:30), South East Stars v Sunrisers (Beckenham 10:30), Thunder v Central Sparks (TBC, 10:30), Northern Diamonds v Lightning (Chester-le-Street, 10:30)

Saturday 5 September: Central Sparks v Thunder (Worcester, 10:30), Sunrisers v Western Storm (Chelmsford, 10:30), Lightning v Northern Diamonds (Leicester, 10:30), Southern Vipers v South East Stars (Hove, 10:30)

Thursday 10 September: Thunder v Northern Diamonds (TBC, 10:30)

Friday 11 September: Western Storm v South East Stars (Bristol, 10:30), Southern Vipers v Sunrisers (Southampton, 10:30), Central Sparks v Lightning (Worcester, 10:30)

Sunday 13 September: Southern Vipers v Western Storm (Southampton 10:30), Sunrisers v South East Stars (Chelmsford, 10:30), Thunder v Lightning (TBC, 10:30), Northern Diamonds v Central Sparks (Leeds, 10:30)

Saturday 19 September: South East Stars v Southern Vipers (Oval, 10:30), Northern Diamonds v Thunder (Leeds, 10:30), Lightning v Central Sparks (Leicester, 11:00), Western Storm v Sunrisers (Bristol, 10:30)

Saturday 26 September: Finals Day (10:30)