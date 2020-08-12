Glamorgan Cricket: County face hectic T20 start

Matthew Maynard is grateful for the T20 fixtures Glamorgan will play

Glamorgan face a hectic schedule of five games in eight days at the start of their compressed T20 Blast schedule.

They will begin their campaign at home to Worcestershire on Thursday, 27 August.

Glamorgan will face the same opponents as in four-day cricket, with rare T20 matches against Worcestershire, Northants and Warwickshire.

The 'away' game against Northants on Thursday 3 September will be played at Edgbaston for a live TV broadcast.

The fixture list has been re-designed because of the season being slashed to just two months by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Glamorgan missing their usual encounters against teams from London and south-east England.

The final game of the Bob Willis Trophy, against Warwickshire starting on 6 September, is followed by five more T20 games in 10 days.

But Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard is grateful that as many as 10 games have been salvaged, compared to the usual 14 group matches.

"There's not much time for practice, but to have 10 T20 games, two thirds of a competition in the round-robin stage, is excellent," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"The players won't mind giving their all on the day and then having a day off before you play again- it's a hectic schedule, but if you do you on a run, it could be a great place to be.

Glamorgan will be looking to improve on a poor campaign in 2019, when they won just one, tied one and lost eight of their 10 completed matches.

They, along with their opponents, will also have to cope with playing behind closed doors or at best with minimal crowds, if public health restrictions were to be relaxed in September.

"Football have managed it really well, and we have to manage it. Sometimes it can be a relief to certain players, who can be intimidated by the crowds and if they have a successful T20 campaign it could help them for the future," said Maynard.

"I just think it's positive we're playing cricket, it's covered by you in the media, and it's incredibly important to all the fans who watch us online and read about us,

"We're very grateful for that and with 126,000 YouTube views for the Somerset game before day four, it's still reaching a lot of people."

Glamorgan continue their Bob Willis Trophy campaign at home to Gloucestershire on Saturday 15 August, their first match in Cardiff.

Glamorgan T20 fixtures: 27 August v Worcestershire H, 29 August v Gloucestershire A, 30 August v Birmingham Bears H, 1 September v Somerset A, 3 September v Northants (Edgbaston), 11 September v Birmingham Bears A, 13 September v Northants H, 16 September v Somerset H, 18 September v Gloucestershire H, 20 September v Worcestershire A.