Jordan Cox: Kent batsman to miss Middlesex fixture after Covid-19 breach

Cox (right) formed a record-breaking partnership with Jack Leaning in Kent's last fixture

Kent batsman Jordan Cox has apologised after a breach of the club's Covid-19 protocols ruled him out of their Bob Willis Trophy fixture with Middlesex.

The 19-year-old broke numerous Kent records on Monday with an unbeaten innings of 238 in a win over Sussex.

But after the win he agreed to pose for a photograph with young fans, breaching social distancing rules in the process.

"I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone," said Cox who must now self-isolate.

"I'm gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down.

"I am very sorry that this has happened."

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said Cox's breach was "unfortunate" and said the player had "no choice but to go into self-isolation."

Cox hit 47 fours and three sixes in his 570-ball stay against Sussex.

Kent's Bob Willis Trophy South Group fixture against Middlesex begins on Saturday.