Stuart Broad: England bowler fined for 'inappropriate language' during first Pakistan Test

Stuart Broad's dad Chris Broad (left) was match referee at Emirates Old Trafford

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the first Test against Pakistan.

The incident occurred during Pakistan's second innings on Saturday, after Broad dismissed leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Broad has also been given one demerit point which takes his total to three in a 24-month period.

If a player receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they will receive a suspension.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by his dad Chris Broad, of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

England won the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.