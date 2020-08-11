England v Pakistan: Dom Sibley says he should have five Test centuries

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England pull off incredible win against Pakistan

England opener Dom Sibley says he should have scored five Test centuries and is "greedy" for "more big runs" in the final two Tests against Pakistan.

The 24-year-old averages 39.50 and has scored two hundreds in 10 Tests since making his debut in November 2019.

"If you said after 10 Test matches you'd be averaging 40 and two Test hundreds, I'd be pleased," Sibley said.

"But at the same time I do feel that I've got a lot more to give. I've only shown myself to a certain level."

The second Test of the three-match series, which England lead 1-0, starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.

As well as centuries in South Africa and against West Indies, Sibley has two fifties, but he has also fallen between 34 and 44 five times.

"I've let opportunities slip to score four or five hundreds," he said. "That might sound unrealistic, but that's the way I think.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable every time I go out to bat. There are some amazing bowlers out there, but I'll always back myself."

Since Sibley was called up for the New Zealand tour last winter, England have passed 400 in the first innings four times, something they had failed to do in their 22 preceding Tests.

He has helped fill the hole left by the retirement of England's all-time leading run-scorer Alastair Cook in 2018.

Opening partner Rory Burns averages 34 from 19 Tests, the most successful of the batsmen called up at the top of the order since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012.

Asked if he sees his alliance with former Surrey team-mate Burns as a long-term solution for England, Sibley said: "I'd love that to be the case. We've shown over the last few Test matches we've got some big first-innings scores.

"Burnsy would say the same as me. Knowing his character is similar to me, he'd be greedy and say he'd like a few more hundreds.

"That's something that's good for us and can drive us forward, having that competition of who scores more hundreds.

"I'm good friends with him and played with him a lot, and hopefully we can play a lot more games together for England."