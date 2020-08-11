Simon Kerrigan: Northamptonshire sign left-arm spinner on two-year contract

Simon Kerrigan last played county cricket in 2017 - also with Northamptonshire during a loan spell from Lancashire

Northamptonshire have signed left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan on a two-year contract on a deal until 2022.

The 31-year-old played for Northants during a loan spell from Lancashire in 2017 before he was released by the Red Rose county the following year.

He had signed to play National Counties cricket with Shropshire this season.

Kerrigan told the Northants website: "I'm really happy the club have put their faith in me and offered me a contract for next year."

He continued: "I'm delighted to have signed, I've worked hard over the winter and went on pre-season tour to Singapore with the Club and felt in a good place pre-Covid to push for a contract."

Kerrigan has 322 first-class wickets from 104 matches and made one Test appearance against Australia in August 2013.