Bob Willis Trophy: Essex, Yorkshire, Hampshire and Gloucestershire all triumph

Simon Harmer played a major role in Essex's County Championship title wins in 2017 and 2019

Essex's prolific South African spinner Simon Harmer finished with match figures of 14-131 to help beat Surrey and make it two South Group wins from two in the Bob Willis Trophy.

But he was not the only overseas-born bowler to inspire his side to victory on the final day of the still sadly crowdless new red-ball competition's second round of fixtures.

Zimbabwe-born Ryan Higgins took a career-best 7-42 as Gloucestershire beat Warwickshire by 78 runs in the Central Group.

And Harmer's fellow South African Duanne Olivier claimed three scalps in taking match figures of 5-117 in Yorkshire's 90-run win over Nottinghamshire.

Last year's leading County Championship wicket-taker Harmer, who has now taken 18 five-wicket innings hauls in 41 games for Essex in English cricket, had been on course to take all 10.

No bowler has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in county cricket since Ottis Gibson for Durham in 2007. But seamer Aaron Beard nipped in to take two wickets, leaving Harmer with figures of 8-64 to add to his first-innings 6-67 - his fourth 10-wicket match haul for the county.

Elsewhere, injury-hit Hampshire's last fit pair Joe Weatherley and Keith Barker held on to claim their first South Group win over Middlesex at Radlett, but Worcestershire were denied by gritty Glamorgan at New Road as, once again, only one of the competition's nine fixtures ended in a draw.

North Group

After making 98 earlier in the match, Jordan Thompson showed his prowess with the ball for Yorkshire

Yorkshire set up a meeting of second against first in North Group next week with an unexpectedly easy 90-run win over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Notts looked favourites after bowling out Yorkshire for 278, with only 19 added to the Tykes' overnight total, to be set only 188 to win.

But Notts were dismissed inside 30 overs for just 97, with Olivier and Jordan Thompson each taking three wickets.

After starting with successive victories in their opening two away games, the Tykes now return to Leeds to meet Derbyshire.

The group leaders beat Leicestershire inside three days on Monday to also make it two wins from two - and are four bonus points better off at the top.

They are clear of third-placed Lancashire, who were also victors on Monday, by an innings against Durham.

Round 3 fixtures

15-18 August: Leicestershire v Durham (Leicester), Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (Trent Bridge), Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Leeds)

Central Group

Worcestershire missed out on victory after leaving their declaration too late against Glamorgan at Worcester.

It did initially look as if they might force a result when skipper Joe Leach struck twice to help reduce the visitors to 5-3 in the fifth over.

But Chris Cooke's 82-run fourth-wicket stand with first-innings centurion Billy Root rather calmed the nerves.

Cooke (74), Root (34) and Tom Cullen (17) all held up the Pears sufficiently before three late wickets encouraged home hopes, but it proved too little too late as Worcestershire had to settle for a draw.

Skipper Cooke had earlier equalled the Glamorgan wicketkeeping record of nine dismissals in a match, jointly held by Colin Metson and Mark Wallace.

The Pears are in second but now six points adrift of new leaders Somerset, who finished off Northants inside two days on Sunday.

Worcestershire host Somerset in the final game in early September, in what could yet turn out to be a group decider.

Gloucestershire climb above Warwickshire after forcing a 78-run victory late on at Bristol.

After the Bears were set what looked a highly gettable 239 in a minimum of 65 overs, Higgins struck three times in his second over to get rid of Rob Yates, Sam Hain and Ian Bell to leave Warwickshire 4-3.

Skipper Will Rhodes top-scored with 48, but the Bears were finally bowled out for 160 after 12 overs of typically stubborn resistance from their two obdurate Yorkshiremen Tim Bresnan and Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Former Tykes fast bowler Hannon-Dalby had earlier taken all four Gloucestershire wickets to fall, to finish with 6-77 and match figures of 12-110.

Round 3 fixtures

15-18 August: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Cardiff), Northamptonshire v Worcestershire (Wantage Road), Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)

South Group

Thilan Walallawita showed his potential for Middlesex but ended on the losing side

Joe Weatherley and Keith Barker were the Hampshire heroes as they finally clinched victory against Middlesex.

After top-scoring with 98 in the first innings, Weatherley finished 64 not out in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 53 with Warwickshire old boy Keith Barker.

Tim Murtagh (3-41 ) and Thilan Walallawita (3-28 ) had raised Middlesex hopes of an unlikely triumph when Hampshire slumped to 108-7.

The injury-hit visitors were already without Liam Dawson, out of the game with a ruptured Achilles tendon, while last man Ryan Stevenson was on standby to bat with a runner after injuring his leg colliding with a metal marquee pole while fielding the previous day.

But old hand Barker, who opened the batting in junior cricket for Lancashire and rescued many a collapse in his Bears days, steadied the ship. He slammed four fours in his 28 off 34 balls to help Weatherley get Hants across the line.

Essex are the only team in South Group to have won both their opening fixtures after beating Surrey, now the only team in the group not to have won after Kent beat Sussex the previous day.

But, after his unbeaten double century in his record-breaking 423-run stand with Jack Leaning on Monday, Kent teenager Jordan Cox will miss his side's next match, against Middlesex at Canterbury, after a breach of Covid protocol.

Round 3 fixtures

15-18 August: Hampshire v Surrey (Arundel), Sussex v Essex (Hove), Kent v Middlesex (Canterbury)