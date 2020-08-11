Bob Willis Trophy: Simon Harmer takes 8-64 as Essex beat Surrey at Chelmsford
|Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day four):
|Essex 262 & 261: Walter 46, A Cook 42; Finch 4-38, Virdi 4-85
|Surrey 187 & 167: Smith 45; Harmer 8-64
|Essex (21 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 169 runs
|Scorecard
Simon Harmer took 8-64 as he guided Essex to a convincing 169-run win against Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy.
South African Harmer finished with match analysis of 14-131 as the 2019 county champions recorded their second win in as many games to take control of the South Group.
