Bob Willis Trophy: Simon Harmer takes 8-64 as Essex beat Surrey at Chelmsford

Essex's Simon Harmer
Simon Harmer has taken 237 first-class wickets for Essex since joining them for the 2017 season
Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day four):
Essex 262 & 261: Walter 46, A Cook 42; Finch 4-38, Virdi 4-85
Surrey 187 & 167: Smith 45; Harmer 8-64
Essex (21 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 169 runs
Simon Harmer took 8-64 as he guided Essex to a convincing 169-run win against Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy.

South African Harmer finished with match analysis of 14-131 as the 2019 county champions recorded their second win in as many games to take control of the South Group.

More follows.

