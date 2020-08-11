Bob Willis Trophy: Worcs leave it too late against Glamorgan

Chris Cooke succeeded Michael Hogan as Glamorgan captain in red-ball cricket ahead of the 2019 season

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Worcestershire 455-8: Libby 184, D'Oliveira 174 & 276-6 dec: Mitchell 94 Glamorgan 374: Root 118; Leach 4-67 & 141-7: Cooke 74 Worcestershire (15 pts) drew with Glamorgan (12 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire were left to regret delaying their declaration as Glamorgan held on for a draw at 141-7.

They left themselves 51 overs to bowl the visitors out and claimed three early wickets through Joe Leach and Dillon Pennington.

But captain Chris Cooke (74) led Glamorgan to safety despite further wobbles.

Worcestershire delayed their declaration until eight overs after lunch at 276-6.

The decision to bat on and set a target of 358 took the match beyond Glamorgan's reach, Daryl Mitchell top-scoring with 94 as the home side scored steadily in the morning with a conservative approach.

Cooke and Billy Root (34) began the resistance in sweltering heat but a probing spell of off-spin from part-time bowler Jake Libby caused problems as Cooke fell near the end, shortly after being struck on the arm.

Graham Wagg's experience saw Glamorgan to the finishing line.

Cooke earlier equalled the Glamorgan record of nine wicket-keeping dismissals in a county match, which he now shares with Mark Wallace and Colin Metson.

Worcestershire coach Alex Gidman told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"That was proper cricket, a fantastic effort from the guys and we played really well over the whole game similar to last week, they should be really proud and we nearly forced an unlikely result.

"The ball turned and bounced a little bit more than usual for the spinners so to have Jake Libby with another string to his bow was a real bonus, he asked a lot of questions and nearly got us over the line.

"The declaration was spot-on, anything over that number of overs in the field would have been really hard work and we felt it would be hard for Glamorgan with a defensive mind-set, we needed to keep fielders round the bat. We were wary that there's been some high run chases on that exact wicket."

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a very hard-fought four days, disappointed to not see it through myself, we built on last week (a defeat against Somerset) but there's a lot of areas to improve on.

"I'm just happy to get out of the game with the draw some momentum before facing Gloucestershire.

"The (home) declaration after lunch was probably a good tactic because we were five for three and we weren't switched on as we could have been for the first few overs.

"It's an honour to be in the same sentence (in the wicket-keeping records) as two of Glamorgan's best glovemen, but I would have been disappointed to miss any of those chances."