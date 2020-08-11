Bob Willis Trophy: Ryan Higgins takes 7-42 as Gloucestershire beat Warwickshire

Ryan Higgins' previous best figures were 5-21 in a Championship game against Sussex in 2018

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 210 & 275: van Buuren 72, Higgins 51; Hannon-Dalby 6-77 Warwickshire 247 & 160: Rhodes 48; Higgins 7-42 Gloucestershire (20 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by 78 runs Scorecard

All-rounder Ryan Higgins struck three times in an over on his way to career-best figures of 7-42 as Gloucestershire clinched a 78-run victory over Warwickshire.

Higgins claimed wickets with the first, third and sixth deliveries of his second over with the new ball reducing the visitors to 4-3, chasing a target of 239.

Warwickshire never fully recovered and were eventually dismissed for 160, Matt Taylor (2-27) removing Alex Thomson and Henry Brookes with successive deliveries.

Skipper Will Rhodes top-scored with 48, while Higgins ended with match figures of 11-96 after Gloucestershire had reached 275 in their second innings to set up the win.

It was hard on Bears seamer Oliver Hannon-Dalby, who earlier in the day had completed even more impressive match figures of 12-110 by claiming all four wickets after Gloucestershire had resumed on 197-6 in their second innings.

Jack Taylor, unbeaten on 23 overnight, fell lbw for 34 in Hannon-Dalby's opening spell and he later returned to clean up the tail with the second new ball.

Lunch was taken before Warwickshire began their second innings with a minimum of 65 overs to chase 239.

But Higgins' second over proved a triple-wicket maiden as he had Rob Yates caught off a leading edge and quickly followed up by dismissing Sam Hain leg-before and Ian Bell caught behind.

Warwickshire were in disarray, but Rhodes and Matt Lamb staged a partial recovery and had taken the score to 50 in the 19th over when Lamb was bowled for 14 by a full delivery from Josh Shaw.

Rhodes was unbeaten on 48 at tea, only for Higgins to strike with the first ball of the evening session, as the Warwickshire captain nicked a low leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick.

At 80-5, the visitors had the choice of continuing the run-chase or trying to bat out for a draw. The latter became a more obvious course when Michael Burgess fell leg before to Higgins.

Taylor then struck his double blow, helped by a strange choice of shot in the circumstances from Alex Thomson, who pulled a short ball straight to Jack Taylor at deep square.

The next delivery saw Brookes trapped leg-before for his second duck of the game and, with the score 109-8, Gloucestershire had 23 overs to claim the last two wickets.

Their former player Craig Miles was brilliantly caught low at first slip by Chris Dent for 12 to give Higgins a sixth wicket.

Last man Hannon-Dalby and the stubborn Tim Bresnan battled away for almost 12 overs, but it was all over when the former edged Higgins through to Roderick with a possible 4.5 overs remaining.

Match report supplied by PA Media.