Bob Willis Trophy: Yorkshire run through Nottinghamshire for Trent Bridge win

South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier (right) took three of the first four Notts wickets to fall

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day four): Yorkshire 264 & 278: Bairstow 75, Tattersall 53; Chappell 4-59, Carter 4-76 Nottinghamshire 355 & 97: Thompson 3-6, Olivier 3-29 Yorkshire (21 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (7 pts) by 90 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire made it back-to-back victories in the Bob Willis Trophy with a comprehensive 90-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge despite trailing on first innings.

Set a victory target of 188, the home side were dismissed for just 97 in only 29.2 overs, with Ben Duckett's 19 the top score of the innings.

Jordan Thompson, who enjoyed a fine match throughout, ran through the lower order to finish with figures of 3-6 after Duanne Olivier had set the White Rose on their way with 3-29.

Earlier, Yorkshire were dismissed for 278 in their second innings, with Jonny Tattersall the last man out after making 53 from 180 deliveries.

Zak Chappell had Olivier caught behind for eight to finish with 4-59. and Matt Carter then removed Dominic Leech and Tattersall to collect figures of 4-76.

Steven Mullaney, the Nottinghamshire captain, was involved in both of those last two wickets, giving him four catches in the innings and seven in the match, tying the county record held by Arthur Jones (1908) and Bill Voce (1928).

But both home openers departed cheaply at the start of the run chase, with Chris Nash seemingly taken aback at being given out lbw to Olivier for 11 before Haseeb Hameed casually flicked at a leg side delivery from Leech which was smartly taken by Jonny Bairstow.

Olivier struck again in the final over of the morning session, having Duckett spectacularly caught in the gully by Dawid Malan after extracting sharp bounce and seeing his delivery nick the shoulder of the bat.

The afternoon became a steady procession of wickets as Nottinghamshire slipped from 46-2 to 97 all out inside 17 overs.

Olivier athletically took a low catch from his own bowling to remove Joe Clarke for 18 before Thompson, who scored 98 on the opening day, relieved him at from the Pavilion End and immediately splayed the stumps of first-innings centurion Tom Moores.

Thompson also sent back Chappell and Carter, leaving Jack Shutt to have the final say by having Samit Patel caught at mid-wicket.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, remain winless in 24 first-class games since defeating Essex in June 2018.

They next face Lancashire at Trent Bridge on Saturday, with Yorkshire hosting Derbyshire in Leeds, both teams having a 2-0 record so far.

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney:

"We've given ourselves two huge chances to win two games and we've not been able to get over the line and it's something we need to address and need to address quickly because it's not good enough to get bowled out for under 100 on a decent pitch.

"Obviously there was some poor shots and some good bowling. You know that Yorkshire are going to come at you and if you give them half a sniff you know they are a good team.

"Everyone knows what the results have been like in four-day cricket. Yorkshire played better than us in crucial moments, which is what it's all about really."

Yorkshire all-rounder Jordan Thompson:

"We knew going into the fourth innings of the match that this was on an eight day pitch (Notts played Derbyshire on it last week) but that probably benefited us a little more, with the ball going up and down from the second day onwards.

"I'm very determined to do well for Yorkshire and when I get a chance to play I try and take it. I got that chance at Durham last week when Waitey (Matthew Waite) pulled out injured and hopefully I've backed that up here.

Moving forward, I want to keep performing. I'm enjoying my cricket and performing for the team, which is the main point."

Match report by PA Media.