Liam Dawson: Hampshire and England all-rounder out for season with ruptured Achilles

Play was halted for around 15 minutes while Liam Dawson received treatment before being stretchered off

Hampshire and England all-rounder Liam Dawson is to miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Dawson, 30, was injured while batting on the second day of his county's Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex at Radlett on Sunday.

He was forced to retire hurt on 43 during Hampshire's first innings.

Slow left-armer and right-hander Dawson was recently part of England's one-day squad which faced Ireland, last playing for his country in 2018.

He crumpled to the ground in visible pain after sustaining the injury his right Achilles after he faced a ball from Middlesex seamer Tom Helm.

Dawson, who has played three Tests, three one-day internationals and six T20 internationals was also an unused member of England's squad which won the World Cup in 2019.

His last England appearance came in a one-day international against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in October 2018.