England v Pakistan: Dan Lawrence leaves squad after family bereavement
-
- From the section Cricket
|England v Pakistan, second Test
|Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Dates: 13-17 August Time: 11:00 BST
|Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Today at the Test on BBC Two.
Uncapped batsman Dan Lawrence has left the England bio-secure bubble because of a family bereavement and will not be available for the second Pakistan Test.
The 23-year-old was among the reserve players for this summer's Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.
The second Test of the Pakistan series, which England lead 1-0, starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play no part in the rest of the series for family reasons.
All England matches this summer are being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once players leave the bubble, they must self-isolate and be tested twice before returning.