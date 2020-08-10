England v Pakistan: Dan Lawrence leaves squad after family bereavement

Essex batsman Lawrence averages 38.42 from 70 matches in first-class cricket

England v Pakistan, second Test Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Dates: 13-17 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Today at the Test on BBC Two.

Uncapped batsman Dan Lawrence has left the England bio-secure bubble because of a family bereavement and will not be available for the second Pakistan Test.

The 23-year-old was among the reserve players for this summer's Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

The second Test of the Pakistan series, which England lead 1-0, starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play no part in the rest of the series for family reasons.

All England matches this summer are being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once players leave the bubble, they must self-isolate and be tested twice before returning.