England v Pakistan: Dan Lawrence leaves squad after family bereavement

Dan Lawrence
Essex batsman Lawrence averages 38.42 from 70 matches in first-class cricket
England v Pakistan, second Test
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Dates: 13-17 August Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Today at the Test on BBC Two.

Uncapped batsman Dan Lawrence has left the England bio-secure bubble because of a family bereavement and will not be available for the second Pakistan Test.

The 23-year-old was among the reserve players for this summer's Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

The second Test of the Pakistan series, which England lead 1-0, starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play no part in the rest of the series for family reasons.

All England matches this summer are being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once players leave the bubble, they must self-isolate and be tested twice before returning.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: England pull off incredible win against Pakistan

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you