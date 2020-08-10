England v Pakistan: James Anderson says he has no plans to retire

Media playback is not supported on this device Anderson looked a bit old - Vaughan

England v Pakistan, second Test Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Dates: 13-17 August Time: 11:00 BST

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson says he has no plans to retire and that speculation over his future is unfair.

The 38-year-old returned match figures of 1-77 in the first-Test win over Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

"The frustration for me this week was that, after one bad game... the whispers that go around. I don't think that's really fair," Anderson said.

"I'm still hungry. Experiencing a win like that is why you play the game."

The second Test of the three-match series starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.

Anderson has taken 590 wickets at an average of 26.97 in 154 Tests since making his debut in 2003.

In three Tests against West Indies and Pakistan this summer, he has managed six wickets at 41.16 apiece.

Anderson said he got "a bit emotional" on the field "for the first time in 10 years" during the thrilling three-wicket win.

"If I keep bowling the way I did this week the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands - it will be a selection issue," he said.

"It's been a frustrating week for me personally because I've not bowled really well and I felt out of rhythm.

"It's a case of trying to work really hard over the next couple of days, and show people that I still have what it takes to play Test cricket."

Anderson claims key Babar wicket

Anderson has missed nine of England's past 14 Tests.

A calf injury ended his involvement in last summer's Ashes series against Australia and prevented him from touring New Zealand, he broke a rib in South Africa late last year, and was rested for the second Test against West Indies this summer.

"I don't think it's the toughest period of my career. I've had quite a few," Anderson said.

"It was one bad game. I'm sure I'll have another in my career. Everyone has bad games. It's about trying to find a way of dealing with the outside noise."

All-rounder Chris Woakes, player of the match in the first Test after his unbeaten 84 helped England chase 277 in the fourth innings, said there is "plenty left in the tank with Jimmy".

"His record speaks for itself," Woakes, 31, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"To think of a bowler playing as many games as he has for England, for him to still be performing amazingly well, it's a credit to himself."