Bob Willis Trophy: Matt Critchley spins Derbyshire to win over Leicestershire

Matt Critchley's figures were the best of his first-class career, beating 6-106 against Northants in 2018

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 199 & 220: Dearden 47, Swindells 41*; Critchley 6-73 Derbyshire 408 & 12-1 Derbyshire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Leg-spinner Matt Critchley took a career best 6-73 as North Group leaders Derbyshire thrashed Leicestershire by nine wickets with a day to spare in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Critchley claimed three wickets in the space of five deliveries as hosts Leicestershire collapsed from 104-2 to 140-8 and only a defiant last-wicket stand of 52 between Harry Swindells and Chris Wright, batting with a runner, prevented them being beaten by an innings.

The morning had seen a double-wicket maiden from first-class debutant Ed Barnes raise Derbyshire's hope of forcing a win inside three days.

The young Yorkshireman, on loan at Derbyshire until the end of the season, bowled Callum Parkinson off the inside edge and three balls later found the edge of left-hander Ben Slater's bat and Wayne Madsen held a waist-high catch at first slip.

Harry Dearden was dropped by Leus du Plooy and played aggressively after lunch, hitting 21 runs off 14 balls and raising a 70-run stand with opener Hassan Azad

But, on 47, an attempt to clear mid-on off the bowling of Critchley gave Luis Reece a simple catch and Azad followed for 40, lbw on the back foot to the occasional left-arm spin of du Plooy.

Critchley took three scalps in the 55th over, but Swindells - who finished on a career-best 41 not out - and Wright battled impressively to ensure a fourth innings in the match, but Derbyshire faced a chase of just 12 to win.

With the pitch offering increasing turn, left-arm spinner Parkinson had Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman caught behind before Reece and Madsen saw their side over the line for their second win in as many matches.

Match report supplied by PA Media.