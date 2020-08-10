Bob Willis Trophy: Liam Hurt takes 4-27 as Lancashire finish off Durham in three days

Liam Hurt (right) was making only his second first-class appearance for Lancashire

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 180 & 110: Burnham 27; Hurt 4-27, Bailey 3-11 Lancashire 308: Bohannon 75, Wood 46; Salisbury 4-57 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by an innings and 18 runs Scorecard

Lancashire's pace attack bowled out Durham for just 110 at Chester-le-Street to win their first game in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Liam Hurt led the way with 4-27 in only his second first-class match as the visitors completed an innings and 18-run victory.

Tom Bailey (3-11) and Lancashire debutant Luke Wood (2-28) also weighed in with key wickets.

But it was spinner Liam Livingstone who ended a 24-run last-wicket stand between Ben Raine and Chris Rushworth.

Raine (25), David Bedingham (25) and Jack Burnham (27) were the only three Durham batsmen to reach double figures as Hurt ripped out the middle order after Bailey and Wood had done the early damage.

Preston-born Hurt, a former Leicestershire second teamer, made his first-class debut for Lancashire in the final County Championship game of last season.

Earlier, Lancashire batted on long enough to claim a third batting point before being bowled out for 308, having resumed on 284-9.

It gave the Red Rose a lead of 128 - and, by the 21st over they had Durham at 49-7, in danger of not getting past their lowest first-class score in county cricket of 61 against Leicestershire in 2018, and on their way to a second straight defeat.

Durham lost their first four Championship games last season, before recovering well over the second half of the campaign to only just miss out on promotion from Division Two.

But two successive losses in this five-game qualifying group leaves them still bottom of the table and needing to win all their final three games to stand any chance of qualifying for the Lord's final on 1 October.

Durham next meet Leicestershire at Grace Road this Saturday, while Lancs move on to play Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge