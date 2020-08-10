Brooke Guest: Derbyshire sign wicketkeeper-batsman from Lancashire

Brooke Guest
Brooke Guest scored two half-centuries in four appearances for Lancashire in the Second XI Championship in 2019

Derbyshire have signed wicketkeeper-batsman Brooke Guest from Lancashire on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will initially join on loan for the 2020 season, with his move becoming permanent from 2021.

Guest made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2018 and has featured in just two County Championship matches.

With Australian Ben McDermott's arrival pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Guest joins as additional cover for Harvey Hosein.

