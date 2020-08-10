Bob Willis Trophy: Worcestershire pegged back by Glamorgan's Root

The old ball did not dim Joe Leach's efforts against Glamorgan

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 455-8: Libby 184, D'Oliveira 174 & 98-2 Mitchell 48*, Libby 44 Glamorgan 374 (116.3 overs): Root 118, Carlson 79, Wagg 54; Leach 4-67, Barnard 3-54 Worcestershire (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (4 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire lead Glamorgan by 179 runs on 98-2 going into the final day at New Road.

Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby built carefully on a home advantage of 81 to set up a potential declaration.

Glamorgan scrambled to 374 all out after a superb spell of four for three from home captain Joe Leach threatened to wreck their innings.

Billy Root's patient 118 anchored the comeback as he added 118 with Graham Wagg (54).

Leach's effort to rip out the middle order was all the more commendable for its timing with the old ball, but Root's application and Wagg's busy innings restored some momentum to a flagging visitors' effort.

Worcestershire regained control of the game in the final session despite two late wickets, and will hope the pitch deteriorates on the final day.