Nathan Gilchrist: Kent sign Somerset paceman

Nathan Gilchrist will be available to play for Kent for the rest of the 2020 season

Kent have signed Somerset pace bowler Nathan Gilchrist.

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the 2020 season on loan at Canterbury, with "an agreement in place for a long contract" from 1 November.

Somerset say Gilchrist, who has not yet made his first-class debut, has signed a three-year deal with Kent.

"He is an exciting prospect who we are confident will become a significant cricketer for the county," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"He is a talented young bowler who can bowl some quick spells and we look forward to giving him plenty of opportunity and encouragement to help develop his undoubted potential."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "We are disappointed that Nathan has decided to move on, but we respect his decision.

"We offered him a multi-year extension that would have enabled us to continue to support his development, and we genuinely felt that he would be competing for a first XI place this season and beyond.

"However, Nathan feels that opportunities more appropriate to his immediate aspirations lie elsewhere at this time. He is a very popular member of the dressing room and we thank him for his service to the club and wish him well."