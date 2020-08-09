Bob Willis Trophy: Liam Dawson injured as Hampshire moved ahead of Middlesex

Liam Dawson was part of England's white-ball squad for their recent one-day series against Ireland

Bob Willis Trophy, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two): Middlesex 252: Andersson 92, Holden 36; Stevenson 4-71 Hampshire 279-7: Weatherley 98, Northeast 51; Murtagh 2-49 Hampshire (5 pts) lead Middlesex (4 pts) by 27 runs with 3 wickets left Scorecard

All-rounder Liam Dawson was stretchered off with what looked like a serious Achilles tendon injury to mar a productive day for Hampshire in their Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex at Radlett.

The 30-year-old, who was part of England's white-ball squad for their recent one-day series against Ireland, fell awkwardly while batting during the final session and had to be carried from the field.

Dawson's attacking knock of 43 had already helped Hampshire take a first-innings lead when he crumpled to the ground, visibly in pain after playing a defensive shot against Tom Helm.

There was a 15-minute delay while Dawson received treatment at the wicket.

Despite that setback, the visitors ended the second day in a strong position on 279-7, leading by 27, with opener Joe Weatherley falling just two short of what would have been his second first-class century and captain Sam Northeast hitting 51.

"Liam's such a big player for us and it was great to get him back from the England squad for this game - he brings so much and he was batting beautifully," said Weatherley.

"It looked pretty nasty - we were quite flat in the dressing room. While we were supporting the guys on the field, we knew Liam was struggling.

"It doesn't look too good and I'm not sure he'll play a further part in the game, but we'll have to see."

Hampshire had appeared set for an uphill battle when they lost Tom Alsop in the third over of the day, the left-hander edging a rising delivery from Helm as John Simpson leapt to take the catch.

That left the visitors in an unsteady position at 28-3 - and it could have been worse as both Weatherley and Northeast survived chances to second slip before their partnership had really been established.

The pair made Middlesex pay as they accumulated a fourth-wicket partnership of 139, with Weatherley stroking a midwicket boundary off Tim Murtagh to raise his half-century off 157 balls.

The skipper, meanwhile, also reached his 50 in style, slamming Helm for four through the covers - but he departed, caught at gully, in the next over after left-arm spinner Thilan Walallawita returned for his second spell.

Weatherley, who went to tea on 90, resumed in attacking mode, driving Murtagh's first two balls of the evening session for boundaries.

He would get no further as he was adjudged leg before in Murtagh's next over, attempting to flick a straight ball off his pads.

Iain Holland contributed a breezy 22 to steer his side past the Seaxes' first-innings total before Harris had him caught in the slips and that along with Dawson's injury, slowed Hampshire's momentum before the close.

Match report supplied by PA Media.