Bob Willis Trophy: Warwickshire claim slender first-innings lead over Gloucestershire

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 210: Charlesworth 51; Hannon-Dalby 6-33, Rhodes 3-18 Warwickshire 230-8: Lamb 65, Rhodes 41; M Taylor 3-48 Warwickshire (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 20 runs with two wickets left Scorecard

Matt Lamb top-scored with 65 as Warwickshire were made to battle hard for a first-innings lead on day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire at the Bristol County Ground.

Going in with his side 55-3 in reply to 210, Lamb faced 193 balls and hit 12 fours to help the visitors to 230-8 at the close of a day of attritional cricket on a slow pitch that made anything but slow scoring difficult.

The start of play had seen Oliver Hannon-Dalby complete career-best figures of 6-33 from 23.3 overs by taking the two remaining Gloucestershire wickets after they resumed their first innings on 191-8.

Tom Smith ensured the home side of a batting point with 24 not out, but Josh Shaw and Matt Taylor fell to the tall seamer who claimed his first six-wicket haul in a first-class innings.

Warwickshire's reply began poorly when Rob Yates appeared to edge a low catch to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick in the opening over from Ryan Higgins, but it was adjudged leg-before for a duck.

It was 15-2 when Sam Hain, on eight, fell lbw playing across a straight ball from Taylor and, with the skies overcast in contrast to the first day, Gloucestershire's seamers scented a big opportunity.

They struck again in the final over before lunch when Ian Bell edged debutant George Scott to George Hankins at second slip and fell for 13 to make the score 55-3 at the interval.

Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes looked solid in progressing to 41 but he was undone when opposite number Chris Dent introduced Ben Charlesworth to the attack.

The 19-year-old, who bats left-handed but bowls right-arm seam, yorked Rhodes with his fourth ball to end an innings that had spanned 107 deliveries and featured six fours.

Lamb and Michael Burgess then added 69 in 20 overs before Burgess was bowled off an inside edge by Scott.

A further 28 runs had been added when Lamb edged Higgins to first slip where Dent took a good low catch. By then Warwickshire were only 20 runs behind.

Tim Bresnan followed up his century against Northamptonshire by helping the Bears secure a batting point and was unbeaten on 34 at stumps.

But Taylor struck twice in the penultimate over of the day, clean bowling Alex Thomson, playing no shot, for 15 and Henry Brookes for a duck as Gloucestershire ended on a high.

Match report supplied by PA Media.