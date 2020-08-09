Bob Willis Trophy: Somerset defeat Northamptonshire inside two days

Jamie Overton shone with bat and ball for Somerset on day two at Wantage Road

Bob Willis Trophy, County Ground (day two): Somerset 166 & 222: J Overton 68, C Overton 53; Sanderson 4-61, Berg 4-64 Northamptonshire 67 & 154: Vasconcelos 52; J Overton 4-26, Brooks 4-40 Somerset (19 pts) beat Northamptonshire (3 pts) by 167 runs Scorecard

Jamie Overton starred with bat and then ball on Sunday as Somerset completed a 167-run Bob Willis Trophy win over Northamptonshire inside two action-packed days at Wantage Road.

An eventful match finished in suitable style on the second evening as the home team - skittled for 67 on Saturday - lost their final six wickets for six runs in 24 balls to be dismissed for 154, in pursuit of an unlikely target of 322.

Overton claimed four for 26, having earlier notched the highest score of the match - 68 from 43 balls - as Somerset posted 222 in their second innings, having resumed on 15-1.

Northants head coach David Ripley: "The pitch did a little bit for the seam bowlers over both days and there was some bounce. The fact the game is over in six sessions suggests it was too much in the bowlers' favour.

"We'd like more balance in the wicket but it isn't easy to get it right and the groundstaff work tirelessly.

"Some of our dismissals weren't great and it was disappointing. Batting was tough but we should be doing better."

Somerset skipper Tom Abell: "We couldn't have wished to start any better. It started a few weeks ago against Gloucestershire in pre-season, we were outstanding there and have been brilliant in two proper games now.

"We've done it in different conditions too. Cricket is about adapting to different conditions. Plenty happened over these two days.

"I don't see the bowlers as just that because they have a huge amount of ability with the bat too. But the bowling group with the ball were fantastic."