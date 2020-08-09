Bob Willis Trophy: Carlson and Root lead Glamorgan fightback at Worcestershire

Worcestershire opener Jake Libby's 184 was a career-best score

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Worcestershire 455-8 (120 overs, inns closed): Libby 184, D'Oliveira 174; Hogan 3-59, Wagg 3-66 Glamorgan: 181-2 (61 overs): Carlson 76*, Root 53* Glamorgan (1 pt) trail Worcestershire (5 pts) by 274 runs Scorecard

Kiran Carlson and Billy Root batted Glamorgan back into contention at 181-2 against Worcestershire, still 274 runs behind in a high-scoring affair at New Road.

Carlson led the way with a fluent unbeaten 76, while Root reached 53 in their unbroken stand of 137.

Just 10 wickets have fallen over two days.

Earlier Jake Libby and Brett D'Oliveira took their mammoth fourth-wicket stand to 318 to earn maximum batting points.

Libby's 184 was a career-best performance, while the partnership with D'Oliveira was the Pears' record for any wicket against Glamorgan.

Graham Wagg then claimed three wickets and Kieran Bull two, as Worcestershire's lower order hit out under the new regulations limiting the first innings to 120 overs maximum per side.

Ed Barnard dismissed Glamorgan openers Nick Selman and Charlie Hemphrey to leave the visitors 44-2, before Carlson and Root steadied the ship as the batsmen continued to dominate in soaring temperatures after lunch.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"Kiran and Billy played fantastic, pleased to get the feet up and watch the two guys bat. It is a really good wicket, Worcestershire bowled well with the new ball but then the wicket gets slow and hard to bowl on.

"The wicket's totally different from down in Somerset, but it's a big first hour in the morning and there's still a lot of work to be done.

"Earlier we hit our straps really well (bowling), it was a lot cooler than the first day and overcast though Libby and D'Oliveira played really well on a good wicket.

"I can see the reasons behind the 120 overs limit, trying to bring spin into the game, but I don;'t necessarily agree with it- though maybe I wouldn't have picked up the last couple of wickets if they hadn't been trying to clear the ropes!"