Bob Willis Trophy: Tom Moores hits century for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire

Tom Moores produced the kind of innovation of which Jos Buttler would have been proud

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day two): Yorkshire 264: Thompson 98, Brook 62; Nash 3-20 Nottinghamshire 355: Moores 106, Mullaney 50; Malan 2-24 Nottinghamshire (7 pts) lead Yorkshire (5 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Tom Moores' century helped Nottinghamshire take the upper hand over Yorkshire in their Bob Willis Trophy match at Trent Bridge.

Moores made a career-best 106 as the hosts were dismissed for 355 just before close of play, giving them an overall lead of 91 at the halfway stage of the contest.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman made his runs from 140 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes and he shared in stands of 99 for the seventh wicket with Samit Patel (38), and then 62 for the last with Matt Carter (15 not out).

Resuming on 13-1, the home side lost England batsmen Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett during the morning session - Duckett nicking Duanne Olivier to second slip for four and Hameed presented Adam Lyth with his second catch off 19-year-old debutant Dominic Leech.

Joe Clarke made scores of 112 and 97 not out in the corresponding match last season but went for 35 in the third over of the afternoon when Steven Mullaney called him for a sharp single and he was beaten by Jordan Thompson's direct hit.

Mullaney reached his 50 from 79 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, but failed to add any more before being given out lbw, sweeping against Lyth.

Peter Trego made 39 before Moores and Patel combined in the most substantial stand of the day, either side of tea, to take the home side into the overall lead.

Moores played an extravagant reverse slog-sweep off Lyth to put his side ahead and the lead was already 22 when Patel succumbed to Dawid Malan's part-time leg-spin, proffering up a simple catch at short leg.

Moores' first fifty in over two years came from 99 deliveries but left with only last man Carter he cut loose aggressively, clubbing the second new ball over the ropes twice off Olivier.

Steven Patterson suffered the same treatment at the other end as Carter lifted him high over wide long on for a maximum of his own, but Moores finally missed one, going for another huge blow, to give Patterson his second wicket.

Notts wicketkeeper Tom Moores: "I'm just delighted to get a 100 here, it's something I've wanted to do and it takes the weight off my shoulders a little bit.

"I tried not to do too much thinking about things, just find a balance between the instinctive Tom Moores and the game situation.

"There were one or two shots out there, that when I look back, were quite interesting options to take but I thrive on being confident."

Yorkshire fast bowler Duanne Olivier: "I must give credit to Tom Moores, who played very well.

"I thought we bowled good in partnerships but before lunch we let it slip a little bit and then towards the end the momentum was certainly with them.

"Although we are 91 runs behind I still think we have got a good chance of winning this game. Everyone needs to apply themselves and take responsibility."

Match report supplied by PA Media.