Bob Willis Trophy: Wayne Madsen century helps Derbyshire to big lead at Leicester

Wayne Madsen's century for Derbyshire was his 31st in first-class cricket

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 199: Dearden 70; Melton 4-22, Reece 3-51 & 2-0 Derbyshire 408: Madsen 103, Hosein 66*, Reece 56 Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (8 pts) by 207 runs with 10 wickets left Scorecard

Wayne Madsen's hundred helped Derbyshire establish an intimidating first innings lead of 209 over Leicestershire on the second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Grace Road.

The South African's ton, his fifth against Leicestershire, helped Derbyshire make 408 in reply to the home side's 199 all out, with the Foxes reaching two without loss in their second innings.

Madsen's hundred came off 172 deliveries and included 17 fours, the last of which was an on-drive which saw him bring up his three figures off the bowling of Will Davis.

The Leicestershire seamer extracted a measure of revenge moments afterwards however, bringing one back in through the gate to hit middle and off as Madsen departed for 103.

That was the second of three wickets picked up by Leicestershire in an afternoon session during which they finally managed to exert a measure of control, dragging the scoring rate - five an over for much of the Derbyshire innings - back under four.

The loss of experienced seamer Chris Wright to injury reduced Colin Ackermann's options and Anuj Dal (25) gave gave good support Harvey Hosein in a lively stand of 39 for the seventh wicket.

And Sam Conners clubbed a quick 21 to ensure Derbyshire achieved the maximum five batting bonus points with four overs to spare.

Luis Reece and Leus du Plooy earlier contributed fifties and Hosein made 66 not out as he and the lower order helped ensure Derbyshire head into day three well on top.

Match report supplied by PA Media.