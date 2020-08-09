Bob Willis Trophy: Lancashire out in front against Durham

Josh Bohannon played the most substantial innings for Lancashire on day two at the Riverside

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 180: Lees 66; Gleeson 3-32 Lancashire 284-9: Bohannon 75, Wood 46; Salisbury 3-47, Raine 3-48 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 104 runs with 1 wicket left Scorecard

Lancashire took control of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Durham on day two at Emirates Riverside, building a lead of 104 runs over the home side.

Josh Bohannon notched the fifth half-century of his first-class career, scoring a patient 75 to provide the foundation of the visitors' 284-9 in reply to Durham's 180 all out

The Red Rose added two batting bonus points to their tally, aided by a valuable knock of 46 from Luke Wood in the lower order.

Durham's bowlers persevered throughout the day with Matt Salisbury and Ben Raine taking three wickets apiece.

However, they face a major effort to launch a comeback on the third day with their hopes in the competition hanging in the balance.

Lancashire began on 33 without loss but the hosts made immediate inroads as Raine struck three deliveries into the morning session, with Alex Davies late withdrawing his bat on an attempted leave and he edged into the hands of David Bedingham.

Chris Rushworth maintained the intensity from the Lumley End as Keaton Jennings was caught at the third attempt by Alex Lees at third slip.

Bohannon and Dane Vilas grinded to a 50 partnership from 112 balls before Vilas caught on the stoke of lunch for a solid 32.

Liam Livingstone attempted to provide impetus after the restart, but a change of ball resulted in his downfall, driving on the up against Raine, only to edge into the hands of Bedingham for 23.

Bohannon passed 50 by nudging three runs into the off-side from his 129th delivery and after tea, Lancashire pressed on with Wood hitting five boundaries before Bohannon's innings came to an end when he was bowled by Salisbury.

And the spinner ended Wood's hopes of a fifty by knocking out his middle stump before the close.

Match report supplied by PA Media.