Woakes & Buttler earn thrilling win

England snatched a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.

Chasing 277 on a snakepit of a pitch, England looked all but beaten at 117-5, only for Woakes and Buttler to counter-attack in a partnership of 139.

Buttler was lbw for 75 with 21 still required and the second new ball due.

The promoted Stuart Broad took England to within four, which Woakes got from an outside edge to end 84 not out.