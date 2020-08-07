Bob Willis Trophy: Timm van der Gugten back in Glamorgan frame for Worcestershire

Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten has been suffering with an ankle strain

Bob Willis Trophy: Worcestershire v Glamorgan Dates: 8-11 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: New Road, Worcester Coverage: Commentary online and on BBC Hereford & Worcester, plus updates on BBC Radio Wales

Seamer Timm van der Gugten returns after an ankle strain to the Glamorgan squad to face Worcestershire in the second round of the Bob Willis Trophy.

The Netherlands international replaces Ruaidhri Smith, who has a torn hamstring.

Glamorgan will look to recover from a heavy opening defeat by 289 runs at group favourites Somerset in their opening match.

Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire by eight wickets in their first game.

Callum Taylor and Tom Cullen are Glamorgan's options in a 13-man squad if they choose to play an extra batsman after twice being bowled out cheaply at Taunton.

"It was a challenge for our batters but seeing the way Chris Cooke played in the second innings (making 82), it gives us a lot to look at, so hopefully we can put things together and gather some momentum," Glamorgan batsman Billy Root told BBC Sport Wales.

"First innings runs are a premium for us, as a batting unit we'll be looking to take care of that and get into the game.

"Worcestershire are always up for the fight, but we've got to concentrate on our game. It's a lovely ground and they're a good set of lads who play the game hard and fair."

Root has changed his shirt number this season, wearing seven instead of 66 - after the famous American highway Route 66 - leaving the pun to his brother, England captain Joe.

"I got bored of having the same number as my big brother Joe, seven is a lucky number for me and my nephew was born on the seventh of January so it seemed to fit nicely.

"Sixty-six was my idea, but I'll let Joe have it."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach is delighted with his team's progress after slipping to ninth in Division Two last season.

"We've just identified what is the right way to play four-day cricket and we are working very hard to put that into place. We've been guilty in the past of playing 'quick' cricket and won a lot of games but also lost a lot of games," he told the club's website.

"That doesn't stand the test in Division One. We have had a long hard look at ourselves and it feels like we are moving in the right direction."

Worcestershire (from): Mitchell, Libby, Fell, Haynes, D'Oliveira, Wessels, Cox (wk), Barnard, Leach (capt), Tongue, Morris, Whiteley, Pennington.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Carlson, Root, Cooke (c, wk), Taylor, Cullen, Douthwaite, Wagg, van der Gugten, Bull, de Lange, Hogan.