Bowlers keep England in first Test

England are clinging on in the first Test against Pakistan after a Ben Stokes-led fightback on a fluctuating third day at Emirates Old Trafford.

The home side took four wickets for 27 runs, including two for Stokes, in the fading light to leave Pakistan 137-8, leading by 244.

Even now that represents a formidable target for England to chase on a surface spitting for the spin bowlers. Only once before have more runs been chased in the fourth innings to win a Test on this ground.