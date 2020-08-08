Bob Willis Trophy: Feroze Khushi shows promise for Essex against Surrey

Feroze Khushi made his Essex debut in last week's Bob Willis Trophy win over Kent

Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Essex 253-7: Khushi 66, Wheater 52, A Cook 42; Taylor 2-31 Surrey: Yet to bat Essex 2 pts, Surrey 2 pts Scorecard

Feroze Khushi suggested Essex's production line is in no danger of slowing down as he celebrated his maiden first-class half-century on an even opening day against Surrey.

Batsman Khushi was one of 10 homegrown players in Essex's Bob Willis Trophy side to face Surrey and struck 66 on his second appearance for the county.

Adam Wheater, who along with Sam Cook was awarded his county cap before play, made 52 as Essex reached the close on 253-7.

Surrey proved their youth policy was also prospering as debutant Gus Atkinson, James Taylor and Amar Virdi all claimed wickets, but they have 14 players currently and had to add Sussex's Laurie Evans and Worcestershire bowler Adam Finch on loan for this match.

Paceman Atkinson took just five overs to make his mark on the first team. Nick Browne seemed to expect the ball to angle across him but was cramped as he squeezed the ball to Mark Stoneman at extra cover.

Taylor then struck with two successive deliveries as Tom Westley slashed outside off stump to nick behind and Varun Chopra then jabbed a beauty to Scott Borthwick at second slip.

Khushi joined his boyhood hero Sir Alastair Cook, who had provided a no-thrills backbone to the batting. They added 49 before Cook, on 42, edged Virdi to first slip as his third ball turned nicely out of the rough.

Khushi then took centre stage, mixing patience mixed with a dabble of stroke-play, especially when Virdi strayed a tad short.

The 21-year-old was put down by Will Jacks at gully on 16, but strode to an 84-ball fifty with a flick off his hips and saved the shots of the day until the next over when he twice whipped Taylor to the leg-side boundary.

Khushi departed in a tame fashion when he played the ball straight into Ryan Patel's lap at midwicket off Virdi after adding 67 with Paul Walter, who then helped Wheater add another 57 to the total.

Wheater was unassuming in his run-scoring, but reached his half-century in 94 balls before he was dismissed attempting an extravagant cut off Clarke, which deflected to Evans at gully.

Simon Harmer, Essex's only non-local, saw out the last seven overs of the day with Aaron Beard.

Match report supplied by PA Media.