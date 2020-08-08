Bob Willis Trophy: Libby and D'Oliveira tons boost Worcestershire against Glamorgan

Opener Jake Libby steadied Worcestershire after Michael Hogan had made early inroads for Glamorgan

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 309-3 (91 overs): Libby 142*, D'Oliveira 123*; Hogan 3-43 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Worcestershire 3 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Scorecard

Centuries from Jake Libby and Brett D'Oliveira put Worcestershire firmly on top as they finished day one on an impressive 309-3 against Glamorgan.

Libby's home debut saw the former Nottinghamshire batsman at the wicket all day in an assured performance.

D'Oliveira, slightly the more aggressive, kept up his fine record against Glamorgan after a double ton and a hundred in recent meetings.

Glamorgan's Michael Hogan claimed three wickets in the first session.

But Glamorgan were unable to back up the early effort from their evergreen seamer who moved to 599 first-class wickets, with slip chances being spilled off the edges of Libby on 43 and D'Oliveira on 67.

Libby was just two runs short of his career-best going into day two, while the fourth-wicket stand of 239 was a record for the fourth wicket for Worcestershire against a Glamorgan side labouring fruitlessly in the scorching sun.